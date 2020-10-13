FBI adds new fugitive to Top 10 Most Wanted list

DALLAS (WANE) A man believed to be responsible for a murder-for-hire killing outside a shopping center in Texas back in 2013 has been added to the FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted Fugitives” list.

A reward of up to $1 million is being offered for information that directly leads to the arrest of Jose Rodolfo Villarreal-Hernandez who is also known as “El Gato.”

On May 22, 2013, the victim and his wife were preparing to leave a shopping center in Southlake, Texas. A white Toyota Sequoia approached the couple’s Range Rover as the wife was loading items into the back of the vehicle. The victim was sitting in the passenger’s seat. The shooter exited the Toyota Sequoia as the driver pulled in behind the couple’s vehicle. The shooter approached the Range Rover from the passenger side and shot the victim multiple times. He then entered the Toyota Sequoia and fled the scene. The victim was later pronounced deceased at a local hospital.

The investigation, led by the FBI’s Dallas Field Office, revealed the victim was stalked by a group of individuals beginning in March of 2011. The investigation further determined this same group allegedly committed the murder-for-hire on May 22, 2013, at the direction of Villarreal-Hernandez. Investigators believe that Villarreal-Hernandez had a personal grudge against the victim.

Villarreal-Hernandez is considered armed and dangerous. He has black hair and brown eyes, stands 5 feet 4 inches tall, and is approximately 165 pounds. The FBI believes he may be hiding in Mexico.

Villarreal-Hernandez is the 524th person to be placed on the FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted Fugitives” list. Anyone with information regarding Villarreal-Hernandez’s whereabouts should call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI. Tips can also be provided online at tips.fbi.gov.