FBI 10 Most Wanted fugitive with ties to Indiana captured

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. FBI Wanted Poster for Antwann Tamon Mims

COLLEGE PARK, GA (WANE) - The FBI announced Wednesday that a man wanted for the killing of two people at party in Benton Harbor, Michigan back in March has been captured in Georgia.

Antwan Mims was arrested shortly after 4:00 p.m. Tuesday at a residence in College Park, Georgia, by FBI Agents and FBI Atlanta Metro Major Offenders Task Force (AMMO).

Mims is accused of murdering Cortez Lamont Miller and Michael Canthrell Johnson in front of a crowd of about 100 people. Authorities say Mims is a member of the Gangster Disciples street gang.

Mims has family and other personal ties to Michigan, Indiana, Georgia, Tennessee, Illinois, and Ohio.

Mims faces two counts of first-degree premeditated murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, and two felony weapons counts.