FAYETTE COUNTY, Ind. — A Connersville juvenile accused of threatening several schools on social media was arrested Friday afternoon by police.

Officers with the Connersville Police Department received multiple reports shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday related to threats that police believed at the time had been posted on Facebook by a woman based in Connersville.

CPD confirmed that the Fayette County School Corporation opted to cancel or suspend multiple school activities on Thursday for safety reasons as authorities investigated the origin and severity of the threats.

Authorities then worked to determine who the Facebook profile that had posted the threats belonged to. As part of the investigation, the department’s Special Weapons and Tactics Team executed a search warrant at a residence where the woman was reportedly staying, according to CPD.

A search of the residence uncovered multiple narcotics and drug paraphernalia, CPD said. However, no weapons or ammunition were recovered during the search.

In an update provided by the police department Friday night, CPD confirmed that a 14-year-old juvenile male was arrested for allegedly posting the threats via a Facebook profile that was linked to the woman police originally misidentified as the primary suspect in the investigation.

The juvenile has been preliminarily charged with making a terroristic threat and obstruction of justice.

CPD confirmed the woman’s pending charge of making a terroristic threat was officially dropped after further investigation uncovered additional evidence.

The juvenile allegedly admitted to officers that he posted the threats from the woman’s Facebook account, CPD said.

CPD said available evidence gathered from the Meta platform and internet service providers vindicated the information the juvenile provided to officers during questioning.

The juvenile was brought to a juvenile detention facility where he is awaiting arraignment for the charges.