TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The father of two infants whose remains were left in separate abandoned cars has been convicted of complicity in the commission of involuntary manslaughter.

A judge also found 36-year-old Jacob Cisneros guilty of tampering with evidence and obstruction.

Cisneros entered a type of plea Tuesday in which he maintained his innocence but acknowledged there’s evidence that might lead to a conviction.

He and his wife were investigated 2019. Cold-case detectives had submitted DNA samples to a private forensic genealogy company from a deceased baby boy.

Jenna Cisneros pleaded no contest in August 2020 and is now serving a 25-year state prion sentence.