FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man charged in the death of his child nearly two years ago has been arrested.

Trevon M. Bishop is charged with Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Bodily Injury related to the Oct. 22, 2020, death of 1-year-old Elias Paez in a Joshua Lane apartment.

Police and medics were called to the apartment around 1:30 p.m. that fall day and arrived to find several people attempting life-saving measures on the child, who was “yellow and purple in color and had a bruise on his forehead with dark coloring inside of his left ear,” according to a probable cause affidavit. The toddler was “cold to the touch,” and medics pronounced him dead at the scene, the affidavit said.

An autopsy found young Elias died of tracheobronchitis, or an inflamed windpipe, with a contributing factor of multiple bruises of varying ages. His injuries were determined to be “abusive,” the affidavit said.

Doctors found a “large contusion to the back of the victim’s skull, but did not observe any immediate observation of brain injury,” the affidavit said. There was “evidence of abusive injuries to the back of the head and bottom lip along with previous abusive injuries.”

Elias’s mother left the baby with his father, Bishop, when she went to work for the day. When she got off work, she met Trevon at George’s International Grocery on Broadway, where Trevon explained there was “something wrong,” according to the affidavit.

The woman went to the apartment and found her son unresponsive on a mattress, according to the affidavit. She told police she “screamed and neighbors responded.”

A witness reported that she heard Bishop’s mother tell the mother, “Why did you leave him with my son? You know what happened last time,” according to the affidavit.

Bishop told police he got to the apartment at 4 a.m. that day and that he went in to check on the baby and change his diaper. He said he went to the couch and slept there until he got up around 11 or 11:30 a.m. When he checked in on the child, he noticed that he didn’t look normal and that the toddler looked discolored and stiff, the affidavit said.

He said he felt he should call EMS, but he wanted to talk to the child’s mother first, the affidavit said. They met at George’s because “he did not want to say it over the phone.”

He also said he knew the toddler was dead, the affidavit said.