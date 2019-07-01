Father and son arrested after purchasing pot products in Colorado

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A father and son from Ohio were arrested Monday morning after being stopped for speeding on I-70 near New Castle. According to Indiana State Police, the two were on their way back from Colorado and two pounds of raw marijuana and various edibles were found inside their vehicle.

A trooper pulled over their car after it was clocked going 89 mph in a 70 mph zone. The driver, Christopher Karr, 39, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio did not have a driver’s license. His son and passenger, Todd Karr, 22, was also in the car.

The trooper could smell the odor of raw marijuana from inside the car and a search turned up two pounds of raw marijuana, two pounds of packaged marijuana edibles as well as waxes and oils. The two had legally purchased the items at a marijuana dispensary in Colorado.

While legal to possess in Colorado, the raw marijuana and associated products are not legal to possess in Indiana. Christofer and Todd Karr were arrested and lodged in the Henry County Jail for “A” Misdemeanor Dealing Marijuana.