Father admits to battering child, leaving boy with fractured skull

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The father of a three-month old boy who suffered a fractured skull, broken ribs and bruises has pleaded guilty.

Tristan M. Frayer has pleaded guilty to one count of felony Battery with Serious Bodily Injury to Person Under 1. His plea agreement with Allen County prosecutors will drop additional charges of Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Serious Injury and Aggravated Battery, and calls for him to serve 8 years.

It was late June when Fort Wayne Police were dispatched to a local hospital on a report of a child hurt.

According to court records, the boy was hurt while under the care of his father, Frayer, while the baby’s mother was at work. Once the mom returned, she said the baby was fussy. When she was giving the child a bath, he slipped out of his seat but didn’t know when or how the baby was hurt. The mother said the child didn’t sleep much during the night, so she took him to the hospital believing he had a head injuring from falling.

When Frayer showed up at the hospital, he was interviewed by police to learn what happened. Frayer told investigators he was getting frustrated because he was unable to console the child, according to a probable cause affidavit. He said he left him in a swing in the living room while he went outside to mow. Once he came back, the baby was still crying, so he took the child into the bedroom where it was cooler.

Frayer said he tried feeding the child but he was still fussy. Then he got mad and left the baby on the bed while he took a shower.

Once he got out of the shower, the baby was still crying and Frayer said “he lost it,” according to the affidavit. He said he grabbed the child around the chest and squeezed him.

Frayer said he then held the child in the air and tossed him onto the bed, the affidavit said. Then he leaned over the bed and put his forehead to the child’s forehead and started to squeeze the child’s head.

Police arrested Frayer when he admitted to investigators that he had caused the injuries.

Doctors said the victim suffered a skull fracture with a brain bleed, and had three fractured ribs and bruises on his legs. Officials said there was the potential for death with any brain bleed.

Frayer will be sentenced later. A judge must still accept the deal.