Fatal shooting at bar north of Downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting just north of Downtown Fort Wayne Saturday. Officers were called to the 1500 block of Wells Street at 3:03 p.m.

FWPD reported that a man was shot in the back parking lot of The Pantry, a bar located at 1501 North Wells Street. He was lying on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound when officers arrived.

Emergency responders attempted to save the victim’s life but were unsuccessful. The man died at the scene.

Police are looking for the suspect as they continue to investigate the incident. Detectives began speaking with witnesses and looking for any possible businesses in the immediate area that may have security video available. They’re asking that anyone with any information that may assist the police with this incident call the Fort Wayne Police Detective Bureau or Allen County Crime Stoppers.