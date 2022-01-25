Family of suspect in school stabbing seeks home detention

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The family of a 15-year-old boy who allegedly stabbed a classmate in a South Bend high school’s restroom want him placed on home detention while he awaits trial.

St. Joseph prosecutors argued Monday that the teen should remain in juvenile detention for now due to the severity of the Jan. 11 stabbing at Adams High School.

A St. Joseph County magistrate will decide whether the boy, who faces juvenile charges that two counts of battery, will stay in custody throughout the proceedings.

The South Bend Tribune reports that officials say the boy stole THC vape cartridges and money at knifepoint from a classmate before stabbing the male victim.