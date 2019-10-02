Expired registration plate leads to felony drug charge

ANDERSON, Ind. (WANE) — A traffic stop for an expired registration plate led to the arrest of an Anderson man on drug charges.

On Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 9:20 p.m., Indiana State Police Trooper Michael Garcia was driving on 29th Street in Anderson when he noticed a Chevrolet truck in front of him had an expired trailer plate in the rear window and a truck plate on the rear bumper. A check of the plate on the bumper showed it had expired in June of 2017 and belonged on a GMC truck.

Garcia stopped the truck and found the driver, Trenton Jarvis, 41, didn’t have a license on his person. Garcia smelled raw marijuana. He also found that Jarvis was driving while his license was suspended with a prior conviction and that he was in possession of what is believed to be Xanax pills and roughly seven grams of marijuana.

The Chevrolet truck was impounded for an expired registration plate, false and fictitious registration, and no licensed driver. Jarvis was jailed on charges of possession of a legend drug, a level 6 felony, and misdemeanors of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and driving while suspended with a prior conviction.