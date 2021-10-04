EXCLUSIVE: Snapchat video reveals events leading up to shooting of Aaron Lowe

(DISCLAIMER: THIS VIDEO CONTAINS IMAGES THAT SOME MAY FIND DISTURBING)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Snapchat video taken at the house party where University of Utah football player Aaron Lowe was shot and killed is revealing more information about what led up to the deadly shooting.

In the video, it’s clear there were a lot of people at the party in the Sugar House neighborhood who actually witnessed the fatal shooting take place.

Detectives with the Salt Lake City Police Department had a hard time getting people to come forward with any information or videos they had from the party.

The video shows a man who appears to be Aaron Lowe, with a woman and a man when some type of confrontation breaks out across the street.

You hear someone scream something along the lines of, “You got a gun, shoot it then.”

It’s not clear who says that, but moments later, two gunshots ring out. That’s when police say Lowe and the unidentified woman were both shot and fell to the ground. Shortly after, you hear five or six more gunshots as people are seen scrambling to get away.

Salt Lake City Police later arrested 22-year-old Buk M. Buk in connection with the shooting. Authorities were able to track the suspect down in Draper early Sunday morning after executing a search warrant. He was arrested for murder, attempted aggravated murder, and felony discharge of a firearm.

Witnesses told police Buk was an uninvited guest at that party and was “causing problems.” He was allegedly seen saying something in a low voice to another guest before grabbing a pistol from someone’s bag and walking across the street.

That’s when he allegedly shot and killed Lowe and critically injured the unidentified woman. The shooting happened while Buk was on probation for a previous felony charge, which has many people wondering why he was on the streets in the first place.

Lowe’s family released a statement on Monday announcing Aaron’s funeral is scheduled for Monday, October 11 at Family Cathedral of Praise in Mesquite, Texas. A public viewing will be held at Precious Memories Mortuary-Dallas on Sunday, October 10 in Duncanville, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, Lowe’s family is asking for donations to be made to the Ty Jordan Memorial Scholarship in Lowe’s name. To make a donation, click here.