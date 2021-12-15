Ex-Wisconsin Deputy Sheriff, former Fort Wayne native, facing multiple child sexual assault charges

(WFRV) – A former Rock County Deputy Sheriff, who resigned in 2021 to avoid an internal investigation, was arrested in Indiana and is facing multiple child sexual assault charges.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice Divison of Criminal Investigation, 34-year-old Gary Huber was arrested in Indiana on Dec. 13 for multiple charges tied to child sexual assault.

Huber is charged with the following:

First-degree child sexual assault – sexual contact with a child under the age of 13

Repeated sexual assault of a child

Three counts of child enticement

Two counts of causing a child under age of 13 to view/listen to sexual activity

Three counts of exposing genitals, pubic area or intimate part.

The criminal complaint says that Huber assaulted multiple underage children over a six-year period from 2010 to 2016.

Huber worked with the Rock County Sheriff’s Office from Aug. 2016 through July 2021. He reportedly resigned to avoid an internal investigation.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office said Huber was born and raised in Fort Wayne and joined the United States Marine Corps after high school. He completed one tour of duty in Iraq in 2007 and reportedly earned a Purple Heart.

Following his service, Huber attended Indiana Wesleyan University and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice. He was hired as a Deputy Sheriff with the Rock County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 9, 2016.