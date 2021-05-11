Ex-sex offender arrested after police find child porn

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — A Celina, Ohio, man was arrested Tuesday after police reportedly found he had child porn.

Glen D. Sharrock

On April 20, the Ohio division of Internet Crimes Against Children contacted the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office about 51-year-old Glen D. Sharrock. The sheriff’s officer launched and investigation and ultimately served search warrants at Sharrock’s Celina home.

During the search, investigators found “several sexually explicit photos of juveniles” linked to Sharrock’s media accounts, the sheriff’s office said.

Police arrested Sharrock Tuesday morning on five counts of 4th degree felony Pandering Child Pornography. He is being held in the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility without bond.

The sheriff’s office said Sharrock was previously a registered sex offender and his registration requirements ended in August 2019. Sharrock had been convicted in 2009 in Indiana for possession of Child Pornography.