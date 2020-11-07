Ex-northwest Indiana mayor faces retrial on bribery charge

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — A former northwestern Indiana mayor is facing a December retrial on a federal charge alleging that he solicited a bribe from two local businessmen.

A federal judge in Hammond scheduled former Portage Mayor James Snyder’s jury trial for Dec. 7 on the soliciting bribes charge.

During that trial, federal prosecutors will again try to convince a jury that Snyder solicited a bribe from brothers Bob and Steve Buha.

The Times of Northwest Indiana reports that a federal jury convicted Snyder in February 2019 of bribery and federal tax violations, but the bribery verdict was later overturned, setting the stage for Snyder’s retrial.

