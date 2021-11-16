Ex-Indiana tutor gets 42-year sentence for molesting boy for years

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A former tutor at a northwest Indiana elementary school has been sentenced to 42 years in prison for molesting a boy over several years, starting when he was 10.

A Tippecanoe County judge suspended five years of Jennifer Holmgren’s sentence during Monday’s hearing.

A jury convicted the 42-year-old Holmgren in May of child molestation and inappropriate communication with a child.

The Journal & Courier reports Holmgren was a teacher’s aide at Klondike Elementary School in West Lafayette when she began molesting the boy when he was 10.

He was 14 when her sexual assaults came to light in 2019. She had tutored the boy and his sister.