Ex-Indiana school nurse, pastor gets 105 years for molesting

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A former central Indiana school nurse and church pastor has been sentenced to 105 years in prison on child molesting charges.

A Delaware County judge ordered the prison term on Wednesday for 57-year-old Brian Couch, who pleaded guilty in July to three felony counts of child molesting.

The Star Press reported that when the Yorktown man was arrested in 2019, he was a nurse assigned to Yorktown elementary and middle schools.

He had also been a pastor for several years at Yorktown Church of the Nazarene.

The charges against Crouch included that he sexually abused a girl “almost daily” over several years beginning when she was six years old.