Ex-Indiana bank manager gets 3 years for thefts in 2 schemes

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A former central Indiana bank manager has been sentenced to three years in prison after admitted to stealing over $300,000 from bank customers and a late friend’s three children.

Forty-six-year-old Susan Fruits of Avon was also ordered to pay over $315,000 in restitution after pleading guilty to bank fraud and mail fraud in the two fraud schemes.

Federal prosecutors say Fruits admitted withdrawing more than $180,000 from customers’ Certificate of Deposit accounts while serving as manager of a KeyBank branch in Brownsburg, west of Indianapolis.

She also spent about $150,000 set aside in trust accounts for three children of a friend who died in 2015 and named her their guardian.