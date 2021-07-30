Ex-Indiana bank manager gets 3 years for thefts in 2 schemes

Crime

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A former central Indiana bank manager has been sentenced to three years in prison after admitted to stealing over $300,000 from bank customers and a late friend’s three children.

Forty-six-year-old Susan Fruits of Avon was also ordered to pay over $315,000 in restitution after pleading guilty to bank fraud and mail fraud in the two fraud schemes.

Federal prosecutors say Fruits admitted withdrawing more than $180,000 from customers’ Certificate of Deposit accounts while serving as manager of a KeyBank branch in Brownsburg, west of Indianapolis.

She also spent about $150,000 set aside in trust accounts for three children of a friend who died in 2015 and named her their guardian.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss