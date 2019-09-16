Ex-FWCS school worker admits to pressing student for sex

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A former special education assistant at North Side High School has admitted to trying to have sex with a student.

Devin H. Gilliam, 28, pleaded guilty in Allen Superior Court on Monday to one count of Level 5 felony Child Solicitation.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Fort Wayne Police were called in August 2018 to North Side High School about a molesting by a school employee. A victim told authorities that she’d received an inappropriate text photo from Gilliam, the affidavit said.

During an interview at the Dr. Bill Lewis Center for Children, the victim said she’d known Gilliam for several years and she confided in him and they became close. She said Gilliam sent her several texts during which he made several sexual comments to her, including comments about having sex with her, the affidavit said.

The victim said Gilliam also sent her a nude photo via Snapchat, the affidavit said.

The Fort Wayne Community Schools board fired Gilliam in August 2018. He was arrested and charged in April.

Gilliam’s plea agreement calls for him to serve three years on active adult probation. He’s also prohibited from contacting the victim.

The deal drops a charge of Level 6 felony Dissemination of Matter Harmful to Children.

A judge must still accept the plea agreement. Gilliam will be sentenced Oct. 25.