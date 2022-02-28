FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — First there was alcohol, the victim said. Alcoholic beverages.

Then, when they were playing pool in the basement, Branden Shaw, 41, of the 1300 block of Lakeland Cove in Fort Wayne, turned on some porn with male and female actors. Other acts followed.

Branden Shaw

Shaw, a former Fort Wayne parole officer, was charged Friday with sexual misconduct with a minor, vicarious sexual gratification with a victim under 16 but older than 13, dissemination of matter harmful to minors and a misdemeanor charge of furnishing alcohol to a minor.

Although the probable cause affidavit indicated the events took place during the entire month of August, 2020, the date, Aug. 10 is when the victim said Shaw encouraged the boy to perform a sex act on himself. Shaw then had the victim, himself and another teenaged boy take off their pants and underwear to sit on the couch, with Shaw in between the two. The three performed sex acts on themselves before Shaw turned to perform a sex act on the victim, court documents said.

The victim said he asked Shaw to stop, but Shaw continued, saying the behavior as “normal.”

The victim’s mother told Fort Wayne police investigator John Chambers that her son had previously visited Shaw’s residence and had gone on vacation with him and that Shaw knew how old the victim was, the court documents said.

Shaw is no longer employed with Indiana Department of Correction Parole Services, according to IDOC spokeswoman Annie Goeller. For more specific information on his employment such as when Shaw was terminated, Goeller said WANE 15 “would need to contact Indiana State Personnel Department. “

Shaw’s charges include two Level 5 felonies, one Level 6 felony and a Class B misdemeanor. The charges carry a sentence maximum of 15 years.

Shaw’s next court hearing is Tuesday.