Ex-cop who shot Black man pleads guilty to ghost employment

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A white former South Bend police officer whose fatal shooting of a Black man last year roiled then-Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s presidential campaign has pleaded guilty to a felony charge stemming from an alleged on-duty sexual encounter he had a month before that shooting.

The South Bend Tribune reports that 44-year-old Ryan O’Neill pleaded guilty Tuesday to a ghost employment count under a plea agreement in which a special prosecutor dropped a felony charge of official misconduct and a misdemeanor public indecency charge, A special prosecutor filed the charges against O’Neill in March after finding that he was justified in the June 2019 shooting of 54-year-old Eric Logan.

