Ex-coach, substitute teacher sentenced for child molestation

Adams Central asst. football coach and substitute teacher Christopher Litchfield, 24, was arrested on 12 counts of felony sexual misconduct with a child, child molestation, and residential entry.

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind (WANE) —An Adams Central Middle School assistant football coach and substitute teacher has been sentenced for child molestation.

Christopher Litchfield was handed more than 28 and a half years in prison for touching and performing sex acts on 5 different boys over a 5-year period.

Related Content Middle school coach, substitute teacher, arrested on child molestation charges Video

Litchfield was arrested back in September and was charged with 12 felony counts related to incidents that took place as far back as 2014 and as recent as August of 2019. He also faced one count of felony residential entry, after police said he entered a home where one of his victims lived, without consent, to watch him while he slept.

According to court documents, a boy told one of his football coaches that he and some friends were getting some strange test messages from Litchfield that made him uncomfortable. From there, authorities were able to identify several students who said they had received text messages, SnapChats, and photos containing questions and photos that made them uncomfortable.

Litchfield was an Adams Central Middle School assistant football coach, as well as a substitute teacher in the district, and sometimes came to the school during lunch hours to speak with students on behalf of the religious organization Campus Life.

Following the charges, Litchfield was terminated.