Ex-child care worker charged with child solicitation

WABASH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A former child care worker in Wabash has been arrested on allegations he performed sex acts on a 16-year-old resident under his care.

Charles G. Marseilles, Jr., 46, faces felony charges for child solicitation by a child care worker for sexual intercourse or other sexual conduct with a child and child solicitation by a child care worker engaged in fondling or touching of a child 16 to 17 years of age.

According to an Indiana State Police report, Marseilles was a campus life specialist at the Whites Residential and Family Services Facility. State police were brought in on a report from the Wabash County Division of the Indiana Department of Child Services that Marseilles allegedly performed sexual acts on a 16-year-old resident of the facility in December.

Marseilles is no longer employed at the facility, state police said.

No other information was released.