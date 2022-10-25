DAY 2

When Shane Nguyen’s widow ran up to a Purdue Fort Wayne police officer and asked for help the day he went missing, she provided the key to unlocking the one of the most shocking crimes in Fort Wayne in recent memory.

Silver Alert provided key information in investigation

Don Nguyen took the stand Tuesday testifying that her husband, Shane Nguyen, was supposed to come home after he got his COVID-19 shot at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum April 23.

That evening, frantic to find him, she was at the Holiday Inn across from the Coliseum and saw PFW officer Ariana Papaik. Papaik alerted area law enforcement that the 56-year-old was missing and had health issues that made Don fear for his safety.

A Silver Alert was issued that evening.

Two days later, Don would find out some of the details of his death inside a U-Stor storage unit on North Coliseum Boulevard after his body was found dismembered and stuffed into black plastic garbage bags, his skull in a tote bag. The remains were discovered around 5 a.m. April 25 inside 22-year-old Mathew Cramer’s stolen van that had crashed into the backyard of a home in the 1500 block of Forest Park Boulevard.

On Tuesday, jurors got a glimpse of the gore they’ll see when the prosecution showed them the autopsy photos, possibly video. Photos taken inside the crashed van by FWPD crime scene investigator Christine Armstead showed an arm and a torso, as well as the black plastic bags in which his body was stuffed.

Armstead said they had to identify the remains were human by “feel,” working their gloved hands over the bags to find a thumb, then an index finger, a big toe and then a foot, a skull and then a nose and mouth.

Cramer is standing trial this week and next, and faces charges of murder, abuse of a corpse and resisting law enforcement. If the jury finds him guilty, he faces life without parole and the trial will continue next week with the same jury.

After the Silver Alert was issued, Sgt. Cary Young was out on patrol early April 25 when he saw something odd behind a vacant industrial lot in the 900 block of North Coliseum Boulevard, not far from the U-Stor where Cramer, homeless and jobless, slept inside a storage unit. When Young went to check out the van, the driver sped off. In pursuit, he ran the plate and found it belonged to Nguyen, Young testified in court.

Without the Silver Alert, Young wouldn’t have had that information.

Young pursued the van, which was driven by Jacob Carreon-Hamilton with Cramer in the passenger seat, but had to give up the chase after the van approached downtown at a high rate of speed. Not long after that, the van crashed through the BP gas station at Lake Avenue and North Anthony Boulevard and Young went to assist officers at the scene. Both Carreon-Hamilton and Cramer had fled.

Cramer is accused of killing Nguyen by attempting to strangle him when the two of them returned from Elkhart where Nguyen had driven to pick him up. U-Stor surveillance video shows Nguyen driving his van at the entrance with Cramer in the passenger seat, according to a probable cause affidavit and court testimony.

Victim reportedly wanted sex in return for favors

Defense attorney Robert Scremin said in opening arguments that Nguyen told Cramer he was bisexual and wanted something in return during their ride home from Elkhart. Their first encounter a week or two prior to April 23 had resulted in Cramer allowing Nguyen, or “John” as he was known, to perform a sex act on him inside Cramer’s storage unit, J4.

Cramer had rebuffed his advances a second time after Nguyen bought him dinner at a Pizza Hut and a six pack of Corona beer, but during this ride on April 23, Nguyen got aggressive, Scremin said. He grabbed Cramer’s leg and then his private parts.

“He doesn’t want to have sex with Shane. He never wanted to have sex with Shane,” Scremin said. Then Nguyen asked if a niece or nephew could be included in the next encounter in the storage unit. “He was groomed” for sex and manipulated, Scremin added. In order to get Nguyen to pick him up in Elkhart, he agreed to send a photo of his privates.

“Send me pics to see if you have what I like,” Nguyen’s text read, according to Scremin’s testimony.

At the storage unit, when Cramer wasn’t able to kill Nguyen by strangling him, he dragged him inside and hit him on the head with blunt force, although the object wasn’t identified.

Cramer, who Scremin described as learning disabled with a chromosome defect, is also accused of returning to the storage unit on April 24 with Carreon-Hamilton after the two of them and another friend, Cody Clements, bought hacksaws, a machete, tarp, black plastic bags, two shovels, and bungee cords, among other items at Lowe’s and Walmart in Goshen.

While Cramer allegedly cut up Nguyen’s body, Carreon-Hamilton aided the project by holding Nguyen so Cramer could do the work.

Locating the Lowe’s receipt was ‘huge’

Allen County prosecutors Tom Chaille and Tesa Helge put several Fort Wayne detectives on the stand who laid out how they tied Cramer to the homicide. Homicide detective Brian Martin said locating the receipt inside the stolen, crashed van “was huge.” Homicide detective Ben MacDonald followed up at the U-Stor to find valuable video showing the accused killer and victim arriving there.

Former homicide detective and cybercrime executive Don Lewis testified that Lowe’s video showed Cramer, Carreon-Hamilton and Clements wearing medical masks that made it hard to identify the three, but at Walmart, where they bought other items, they were not wearing masks. Someone in the store helped Lewis identify Carreon-Hamilton through social media. It wasn’t a huge step to connect the others once that identification was made.

Detective Robert Hollo with the Vice & Narcotics Unit connected Cramer to Nguyen through an LG “old school” flip phone. Scremin said Monday that the flip phone was a secret phone, separate from the iPhone 11 his family used to contact him.

On the stand, Don said she didn’t know Cramer and knew nothing of a trip to Elkhart on April 23.

The only tears shed Tuesday were by Officer Craig Fairchild, a friend of the Nguyen family through the Bishop Dwenger High School marching band. When he saw the Silver Alert, he worried about “John” and wanted to help. He was on duty when the van was crashed early April 25. A few hours later, FWPD Command gave him the duty to tell the family.

On his way out of the courtroom, Fairchild pressed his hand onto the rail as he passed by Don, sitting in the front row.