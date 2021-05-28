Evansville woman pleads guilty to absentee ballot charge

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — An Evansville woman has pleaded guilty to illegally mailing hundreds of absentee voter applications before the 2020 Indiana primary election.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports 69-year-old Jan Reed entered the plea Thursday to a single felony count of unauthorized absentee ballot in Vanderburgh Circuit Court. Prosecutors say Reed mailed the absentee ballot applications with instructions leaving voters no choice but to participate in the Democratic Party’s primary.

Reed is due to be sentenced Tuesday. A judge could sentence her to between six months and 2 1/2 years.