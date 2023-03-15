HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Austin Ousley, the 18-year-old who police say shot and killed a man on Cypress Dale Road in February, will be charged with murder.

According to court documents, charges of murder, attempted murder and residential breaking and entering were filed against Ousley on Wednesday in the Vanderburgh Superior Court. Earlier this month, Sheriff Noah Robinson told Eyewitness News that Ousley had permanent brain damage from a self-inflicted gunshot and he was in critical condition. Robinson also said charges would depend on if Ousley survived his injuries.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says Ousley and a juvenile entered what they believed to be an abandoned house in the 5100 block of Cypress Dale Road on February 27 to take pictures. Officials say 42-year-old Chad Wildt and his brother 36-year-old Shawn Wildt arrived at the house after seeing a motion alert on their trail camera. Police say Ousley shot both brothers, killing Shawn Wildt and injuring Chad Wildt. Ousley was later found behind Rural King with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Deputies say the juvenile was taken into custody for residential entry and transported to the Youth Care Center pending a hearing juvenile court.