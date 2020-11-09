Evansville police fatally shoot armed man in home’s backyard

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Evansville police officers fatally shot an armed man overnight in the southwestern Indiana city after police said the man failed to comply with officers’ orders.

Officers were called to a residential backyard Sunday night after a woman called 911 and said an armed man was in her yard, had threatened to shoot her dog and had pointed a firearm at her.

Police said that when officers arrived, they confronted the man, who was shot multiple times by two Evansville Police Department officers after he failed to comply with their commands. The Evansville Courier & Press reports that the man died at the scene.

