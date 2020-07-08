Evansville man threatens lives of area officials on Facebook Live video

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Evansville man arrested following a Facebook live video where he threatened the lives area officials.

The Evansville Police Department is reporting that around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning, Ebon Latrent Ellis, 25, made a Facebook live video in which he threatens the lives of Officer Phillip Smith, Chief Billy Bolin and Mayor Lloyd Winnecke. Ellis asked his viewers to carry out acts of violence against these public officials.

Later Wednesday morning, Ellis posted a separate video in which he made threats to City Council President Alex Burton.

The Evansville Police Department said they contacted the detectives office immediately after being made aware of the videos. A warrant was signed by a judge for an arrest. Ellis was arrested in downtown Evansville and brought to the police headquarters. While there he continued to make threats to those public officials.

Authorities say Ellis was charge with four counts of felony intimidation and is currently being held at Vanderbrough County Corrections Center.