Evansville man arrested for theft of nearly $67,000 worth of diamond jewelry

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WANE) An Evansville man faces 27 felony counts in connection with the theft of tens of thousands of dollars worth of diamond jewelry from a business in 2018 and 2019.

Indiana State Police began an investigation in September after learning that a substantial amount of jewelry had been taken from Kruckemeyer & Cohn Jewelry in Evansville. After determining a former employee was the prime suspect, police obtained a search warrant.

The warrant was served on September 25 at the home of 27-year-old Aaron Haire. During the search, detectives found a safe containing loose diamonds, diamond rings, diamond earrings and bracelets. The items were determined to be the property of the jewelry store. The value of the jewelry in the safe was estimated to be $29,300.

Investigators also determined Haire allegedly sold more than 30 diamonds from the store to an out of state online diamond auction company. Those diamonds were estimated to have a value of $37,500. Haire is also accused of using a company account to purchase several computers and other electronic devices for his own personal use.

On Thursday a warrant was issued for Haire’s arrest and Friday he was taken into custody at his home.