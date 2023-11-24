HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — According to Indiana State Police, an Evansville man was arrested after eluding troopers during a pursuit last week.

ISP says that 34 year-old, Daimion Jamin Garrett of Evansville, allegedly failed to identify himself when being stopped on November 16, and then proceeded to speed away going southbound on I-69 before entering into the city limits of Evansville. Police say that Garrett proceeded to disregard several stop signs and began weaving through traffic which led to their pursuit big terminated due to safety concerns.

Upon continuing their investigation, ISP was able to identify Garrett as the driver, and the Vanderburgh County Prosecutors Office filed charges and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Garrett was arrested on Tuesday without further incident and was later released after posting bond. He is facing the following charges: