Evansville man arrested after snorting pills off bakery counter: police

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville man was arrested after police said he was causing a scene and snorting pills off the counter at Great Harvest Bread Company.

Police said it happened around 10 a.m. Friday. When officers arrived, the employees were sitting outside of the building and said the man would not leave.

Police said they found Mykel Antwain Grissett, 37, inside breaking up pills on the counter. Police said he had Xanax and Oxycodone sitting on the counter.

He was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail and faces several charges.

