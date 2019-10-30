Evansville man arrested after overnight shooting in Mt. Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police arrested a 36-year-old man in connection to an overnight shooting in Mount Vernon.

Around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday, Posey County dispatch received several 911 calls reporting shots fired in an area near 3rd and Park Street in Mount Vernon. Responding officers were unable to find any activity when they arrived in the area, but dispatch received another call at 1:30 a.m. regarding a man having been shot and needing an ambulance.

Marcus McGrew originally drove to his home on Nation Road where an ambulance was summoned. He was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for a gunshot wound and later released.

During the course of the investigation, ISP detectives revealed that Terry Adams, 36, of Evansville, Indiana and McGrew were involved in a confrontation at a Sunoco gas station located on 4th Street in Mount Vernon. The altercation eventually led to Adams and McGrew leaving the gas station in separate vehicles. Moments later, both vehicles stopped in the area originally called out and Adams allegedly shot McGrew with a 40 caliber pistol. Adams was located near West Elementary School and arrested for Attempted Murder, a Class 1 Felony.