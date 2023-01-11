EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A man believed to have led deputies on a pursuit last week has been taken into custody on multiple charges.

On January 4, law enforcement officials chased who they believed to be Zachary Tyler Young. Deputies later found Young’s vehicle crashed and abandoned off the road near the area of West Virginia and Harmony Way.

According the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, multiple bags of suspected meth were found near the car. Additionally, deputies say a glass pipe was found inside the vehicle.

A couple days later on January 9th, detectives say they spotted Young sitting as a passenger in a car in the area of West Delaware and Fifth Avenue. According to the sheriff’s office, Young was arrested without incident. Detectives add that a small amount of suspected marijuana was found on Young, which he was given a citation for.

Young was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on $20,000 bond. He is charged with: