EPD: employee at AT&T store arrested after exposing himself to customer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police in Evansville said an an employee at an AT&T store was arrested Wednesday after exposing himself to a customer in the store. AT&T says the man is not an AT&T employee, but is employed by a separate company that is an authorized retailer of their products and services.

Officers said it happened at an AT&T store on North First Avenue on July 10. Police said the victim told them she went into the store, and 26-year-old Cameron Wynne exposed himself to her.

Police said surveillance video shows Wynne also inappropriately touching the victim and brushing up against her. EPD said the video also shows him bend down and point his cell phone up the victim’s dress.

Wynne was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail Wednesday. He faces several charges.