Elkhart woman charged in May house fire that killed 2 people

by: The Associated Press

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana woman has been charged with allegedly setting a May house fire that killed a man and an 8-year-old boy.

Forty-eight-year-old Genessa Jones of Elkhart appeared for an initial hearing Thursday where she was formally charged with two counts of causing a death while committing arson. An Elkhart County judge entered a not-guilty plea on her behalf and appointed a public defender to represent her.

The Elkhart Truth reports that Jones was charged after authorities said Dennis Witte and 8-year-old Nyshaun Finch died at a Chicago hospital from smoke inhalation following the May 23 fire.

