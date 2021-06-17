Elkhart man charged with murder in beating death of boy, 4

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Authorities have charged a northern Indiana man with murder in the death of a 4-year-old boy who died at a hospital after being beaten unconscious.

Nineteen-year-old Christian Maradiaga of Elkhart was also charged Tuesday with neglect of a dependent resulting in death and interference in reporting of a crime.

Maradiaga had originally faced a preliminary battery charge. But that was upgraded to murder after the boy died June 11, one day after he was taken to Elkhart General Hospital unresponsive.

Authorities said the child had been beaten and was unresponsive.

Maradiaga was scheduled for a Thursday initial court hearing.