Elkhart man arrested for injuring trooper with explosive device during Fort Wayne protests

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne police on Saturday arrested a man wanted for injuring an Indiana State Trooper with an explosive device downtown during last weekend’s protests.

The trooper was injured during the afternoon of Saturday, May 30. A news release from Indiana State Police did not give specific details of the incident, however the trooper, who was not named in the release, was taken to a hospital for treatment, and the suspect managed to escape arrest. The trooper was released later that evening and has since returned to duty.

Investigators with the Indiana State Police (ISP), Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD), and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Task Force were able to positively identify the suspect as Juan Pablo Gonzalez, 43, of Elkhart, IN.

Shortly before 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, officers from the FWPD saw Gonzalez walking along Clinton Street near Freimann Square. He was again taking part in the downtown protests. Recognizing Gonzalez as the suspect in the earlier officer assault, the

FWPD were able to quickly detain Gonzalez without incident. Gonzalez was transported for an interview with detectives handling the investigation, and then was transported to the Allen County Jail. He was booked into custody and remains held pending an initial hearing on several felony and misdemeanor charges including battery, rioting, and multiple weapons charges.

State police noted that this is still an active investigation and no other details regarding the incident will be provided.