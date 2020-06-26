Elderly man handed 6 years for stabbing resident at assisted living facility

Mirth Laster

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The man who stabbed a resident in the chest at a Fort Wayne assisted living facility last summer has been sentenced.

Mirth Laster, 76, was sentenced Friday in Allen Superior Court to 6 years in prison for Aggravated Battery related to a stabbing at the Lamplight Inn at 300 E. Washington Blvd. on July 30, 2019.

Police and medics were called around 10:30 p.m. that night after a man approached a nurses station with a knife in the center of his chest, according to court documents. First responders arrived and found a male resident – Eddie Sanders – suffering from apparent stab wounds.

Medics took the man to the hospital in serious condition, but doctors later determined his injuries were life-threatening and downgraded his condition to critical.

Sanders identified Laster as the culprit, and a front desk worker said Laster came toward her with his hands up and he laid on the floor, court documents said. She told police she locked Laster between a set of doors at the entranceway, and officers took him into custody.

In an interview with police, Laster told investigators “I f—ed up,” according to a probable cause affidavit.

Lamplight officials said Laster was not a resident there. No motive was released, but an employee told police that Laster had been in and out of the building several times that day to see Sanders.

