Early morning pursuit leads to drugs, gun arrest, stolen vehicle

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An early morning pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended with a Kentucky man arrested on several felony charges including possession of drugs and felony gun charges.

Around 7:40 Wednesday morning, Indiana State Police Radio dispatched information on a blue 2001 Chevrolet Blazer that had been reported stolen to the Salem Police Department. The vehicle was reported stolen just minutes before the dispatch and was believed to still be in the area of the report.

A short time later, Trooper Kyle Taylor observed the vehicle headed eastbound on State Road 56 just east of Salem. Trooper Taylor attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled eastbound. The pursuit continued on country roads until the driver turned north onto State Road 39 from Mill Road, driving into a muddy ditch. The driver, later identified as Austin Gayheart, fled on foot before he was apprehended.

Gayheart, a convicted felon, was found in possession of a loaded pistol as well as suspected methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana. He was charged with the following: