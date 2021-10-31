Dubois County man arrested, charged with child molesting

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A police investigation last week resulted in the arrest of a Jasper man for child molestation.

A criminal investigation by Indiana State Police Detective Shane Staggs Thursday resulted in the arrest of Daniel Emmons, 34, of Jasper on felony charges for child molestation, sexual misconduct with a minor, and child solicitation.

Detective Staggs started the investigation on Wednesday after receiving information from the Indiana Department of Child Services that Emmons had possibly committed sexual acts with a young girl. Upon investigation, the detective developed probable cause to arrest Emmons, and he was taken to the Orange County Jail.

Additional charges are expected to be filed in Dubois County relating to this case.