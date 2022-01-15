Man pulls out fake badge after getting stopped for driving 93 mph, police say

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A speeding and drunken Vincennes driver was arrested early Saturday morning after impersonating a public servant.

Around 1:00 a.m., Trooper Roberts was patrolling US 41 near SR 64 when he saw a vehicle traveling north at a high rate of speed. Trooper Roberts activated his radar and clocked the 2005 Chevrolet at 93 mph in the 60 mph zone.

A traffic stop was conducted on US 41 at CR 100 North. The driver was identified as Justin McGiffen, 31, of Vincennes.

During the traffic stop, McGiffen displayed signs of impairment. After failing field sobriety tests, McGiffin produced a wallet from his pocket and displayed a gold badge.

McGiffin was transported to the Gibson County Jail where further investigation revealed he had a BAC of .07%. McGiffen was arrested and is currently being held on bond in the Gibson County Jail.

McGiffen was charged with Impersonating a Public Servant, Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, and Reckless Driving.