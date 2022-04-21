MADISON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — It’s a saying as old as time. Don’t drink and drive.

But that’s exactly what police said 31-year-old Micheal K. Scott did on Thursday when he reportedly veered off the southbound lanes of Interstate 69 in Madison County and crashed into a median barrier – twice.

Indiana State Police arrived at the scene of the crash on Thursday afternoon to find a black 2018 Nissan driven by Scott, who was visibly impaired and smelled of alcohol, according to Indiana State Trooper Micheal Thiron.

There were two other passengers in the car. Andre Ronell Singletary Jr., 18, of Indianapolis was sitting in the front seat of the car with no seatbelt on and was transported to St. Vincent Hospital in Fishers for injuries suffered in the crash.

The passenger sitting in the backseat was not hurt.

Scott, however, was taken to St. Vincent Hospital to submit a chemical test and was subsequently arrested and taken to Madison County Jail.