Drunk Indiana man pleads guilty, banned from Yellowstone for 5 years

MAMMOTH, Wyo. (WANE) – A Fairmont man has pleaded guilty to charges of disorderly conduct following an incident at Yellowstone National Park (YNP) on June 21.

On June 21, Kyle F. Campbell, 31, was with a group of individuals who had been scheduled for a guided kayak trip at the Grant Marina in YNP. The guide refused to take the group as he thought they were too intoxicated, according to the Department of Justice. Campbell and his group became upset and created a disturbance which caused the kayak guide to call security officers and park law enforcement rangers.

Campbell began making threatening comments and gestures toward the officers, the Department of Justice said. He also showed signs of being intoxicated, refused to obey officers’ orders, struggled and kicked at the rangers, resisting arrest, and later injuring himself while banging his head in the patrol car.

The department said Campbell pleaded guilty to several criminal charges:

Disorderly conduct

Threatening

Resisting

Intentionally interfering with a government employee

Violating the lawful order of a government employee

Being under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance to a degree that may endanger oneself or others

Contempt of court for refusing to comply with Magistrate Judge Carmen’s warrant to collect a blood sample

Campbell was sentenced to 60 days imprisonment, a five-year term of unsupervised probation, and banned from YNP for five years, the department said. He was also ordered to pay $1,550 in fines and a $50 special assessment fee.

“We understand that people are eager to get out this summer and enjoy our national parks; however, this type of behavior is unacceptable. Thanks to the quick actions taken by park rangers and the park vendor’s security officers, no one was seriously harmed,” said Bob Murray, Acting United States Attorney. “Stay sober, because unruly and intoxicated behavior will only earn you a spot with the jailbirds rather than enjoying the beauty and adventure of Yellowstone.”

This incident was handled by rangers of the National Park Service and security officers of Xanterra Parks and Resorts. Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie Hambrick prosecuted the case.