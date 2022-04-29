FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 58-year-old Huntertown man accused of driving drunk and rear-ending a parked police vehicle last year will have his prison sentence capped at eight years.

Bradley M. Warner pleaded guilty to a slew of counts in Allen Superior Court on Friday, including operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury, criminal recklessness and failing to yield to emergency vehicles.

His plea comes as part of a deal with prosecutors who will advise the sentencing judge Warner should receive no more than eight years served in prison, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

While behind the wheel of a 2003 Ford Explorer on Jan. 18, 2021, Warner disregarded Fort Wayne Police who were investigating a fatal bicycle accident at Lima Road and Interstate 69.

Police had closed down several lanes on Lima Road and had some lanes open for travel at the time, according to court records.

Warner

Warner plowed into the back of a police Ford Explorer, and the impact rendered the officer inside unconscious, according to court documents. Another officer outside the vehicle had to run for his life after seeing Warner’s SUV barreling toward him, court documents said.

A crash reconstructionist later determined Warner was going a minimum of 83 miles-per-hour in the 40 miles-per-hour zone.

At a hospital, Warner’s blood-alcohol-content was measured at .14 percent, almost twice the legal limit of .08 percent. He also had THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, in his blood, according to court records.

As part of the plea deal, Warner must submit to a alcohol and substance abuse evaluation and not possess alcohol or drugs if he were to receive any probation.

Warner is scheduled to be sentenced next month, where a judge will either accept or reject the plea deal.