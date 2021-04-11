Driver arrested on drunk driving charges after traveling wrong way on southwest Indiana highway

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after he was seen traveling in a Toyota Highlander south in the northbound passing lane US 41 near the 38 mile-marker on Saturday night.

Police said they observed Robinson pass five vehicles that were traveling north in the northbound lane while he continued to drive south in the same lane. The driver was identified as Macray Robinson, 19, of Fort Branch.

To detain Robinson, police passed the Toyota by using the southbound lanes and then the cross-over at Old US 41 to block and shut down both northbound lanes.

Moments later, Robinson stopped in the northbound lanes approximately 15 yards from the patrol car. Police said that Robinson displayed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests. Further investigation revealed Robinson had a blood alcohol content of .16%.

Robinson was arrested and taken to the Gibson County Jail where he is being held on bond.