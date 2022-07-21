ASHLEY, Ind. (WANE) — Two men were arrested after police raided a DeKalb County home and found various drugs, guns, cash and bullet-resistant vests.

Around 8 p.m. Tuesday, officers with the Auburn Police Department’s Emergency Response Team along with Steuben County’s Special Response Team served an arrest and search warrant at a home in the 200 block of West Garfield Street in Ashley.

During a search of the home, police found:

2 handguns (one that was stolen out of Butler)

1 AR 15-style rifle with a 50-round drum

1 shotgun

bullet-resistant vests with ceramic plates

309 grams of methamphetamine

542 grams of marijuana

5 grams of cocaine

43 Alprazolam pills

digital scales and drug paraphernalia

cash

Drugs, guns and cash found in a raid at a Garfield Street home in Ashley on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (Auburn Police)

The homeowner, Kyle T. Brady, was found to have an active parole violation warrant for a previous charge in Dealing a Controlled Substance in Arkansas. He was also charged with:

Dealing Meth, Level 2 Felony

Possession of a handgun by a serious and violent felon, Level 4 Felony

Possession of cocaine, Level 5 Felony

Possession of a stolen firearm, Level 5 Felony

Dealing in Marijuana, Level 6 Felony

Three counts of possession of a controlled substance, a Level 6 felony

Maintaining a common nuisance, Level 6 felony

Habitual offender enhancement

Another person in the home, Kendal Askren, had an active arrest warrant for a probation violation out of Noble County.

Kyle Brady

Kendal Askren

Other individuals on scene were released, police said. The Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office will review any additional charges.