ASHLEY, Ind. (WANE) — Two men were arrested after police raided a DeKalb County home and found various drugs, guns, cash and bullet-resistant vests.
Around 8 p.m. Tuesday, officers with the Auburn Police Department’s Emergency Response Team along with Steuben County’s Special Response Team served an arrest and search warrant at a home in the 200 block of West Garfield Street in Ashley.
During a search of the home, police found:
- 2 handguns (one that was stolen out of Butler)
- 1 AR 15-style rifle with a 50-round drum
- 1 shotgun
- bullet-resistant vests with ceramic plates
- 309 grams of methamphetamine
- 542 grams of marijuana
- 5 grams of cocaine
- 43 Alprazolam pills
- digital scales and drug paraphernalia
- cash
The homeowner, Kyle T. Brady, was found to have an active parole violation warrant for a previous charge in Dealing a Controlled Substance in Arkansas. He was also charged with:
- Dealing Meth, Level 2 Felony
- Possession of a handgun by a serious and violent felon, Level 4 Felony
- Possession of cocaine, Level 5 Felony
- Possession of a stolen firearm, Level 5 Felony
- Dealing in Marijuana, Level 6 Felony
- Three counts of possession of a controlled substance, a Level 6 felony
- Maintaining a common nuisance, Level 6 felony
- Habitual offender enhancement
Another person in the home, Kendal Askren, had an active arrest warrant for a probation violation out of Noble County.
Other individuals on scene were released, police said. The Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office will review any additional charges.