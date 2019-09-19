Drugs found after Mishawaka man flees stop and crashes

Troopers and officers found approximately 292 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 30 grams of heroin, 31 grams of marijuana, and schedule 4 prescription drugs inside a Honda that fled from police.

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WANE) — A State Police vehicle pursuit ended with a drug seizure.

Indiana State Police (ISP) Troopers tried to stop a Mishawaka man driving a gold 1997 Honda Civic around 2:00 p.m. Thursday. The driver allegedly did not stop and fled from officers, according to ISP.

Troopers were made aware that the driver had an active Level 2 felony warrant out of Marshall County for Dealing Methamphetamine.

Police say the driver was fleeing westbound on Lincolnway when he attempted to turn northbound onto Ironwood. The Honda crashed into the rear tire of a white Ford F-150 and came to a stop.

The F-150 was able to drive away from the crash, but the driver of the Honda complained of pain and was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers and officers searched the vehicle and found approximately 292 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 30 grams of heroin, 31 grams of marijuana, and schedule 4 prescription drugs.

The name of the driver was not released.