CELINA, Ohio (WANE) – Four were arrested Monday night on drug-related charges as a result of an effort by Mercer County officers to investigate recent drug tips in the area.

After receiving a search warrant for 506 N. Mill St., Mercer County officers found drugs and cash.

Brittany N. Muter, 20, and Brandan P. Montague, 28, were both charged with possession of drugs, level 5 felonies, and are being held without bond. Michael S. McLeland, 37, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, a level 4 misdemeanor, and his bond was set at $50,000. All three lived in the North Mill Street home.

Andrea R. Rinderle, 21, of Celina was charged with possession of drugs, a level 5 felony, and is being held without bond.

After receiving a separate drug tip, deputies witnessed a traffic violation and stopped a vehicle leaving a residence that was suspected of being involved in drug activity. The Sheriff’s Office K9, Hex, alerted deputies to the presence of narcotics, and meth was found in the vehicle.

Joseph R. Gardner, 33, of Mendon, was arrested for possession of methamphetamines, a level 5 felony. He was incarcerated at the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility and held without bond.

The investigations were part of an effort by the Heroin Interdiction Team, a joint effort to investigate drug tips led by by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, Celina Police Department, and Coldwater Police Department.