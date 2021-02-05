Drug-tips lead to 4 arrests; recovery of illegal drugs, narcotics, handguns, and cash

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Drug-tips from concerned citizens lead to the arrest of four people and recovery of multiple illegal drugs and narcotics by the Kosciusko County Narcotics Enforcement Team (NET43).

Photo courtesy of the Kosciusko County Sherriff’s Department

On Feb. 3 and Feb. 4, NET43 performing multiple drug interdiction encounters after concerned citizens shared several drug-tips. During the interactions over the following days with various people as well as the execution of a search warrant, NET43 investigators intercepted:

Approximately 241 grams of crystal methamphetamine

A loaded 40 caliber semi-automatic handgun

A Smith and Wesson 9mm

$5,991.00 in US Currency

Morphine tablets

Xanax

Marijuana

Paraphernalia which is used for illegal drug ingestion and dealing illegal drugs/narcotics

Officers arrested four individuals, one who was also wanted on arrest warrants from Elkhart County. The subjects arrested were:

Corey Michael Dains, Mishawaka for the offenses of Dealing/Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon, Possession of marijuana, and Possession of Paraphernalia.

Cherrie Fox, North Webster for the offenses of Dealing of Methamphetamine over 10g, Possession of Methamphetamine over 10g, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Maintaining a Common Nuisance

Mitchell Patrick Hall, Wolcottville, for the offenses of Possession of Methamphetamine and Driving While Suspended.

Anthony Hoover, North Webster, for the offenses of Dealing of Methamphetamine over 10g, Possession of Methamphetamine over 10g, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Maintaining a Common Nuisance.

Corey Michael Dains (Photo courtesy of the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department)

Cherrie Fox (Photo courtesy of the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department)

Michael Patrick Hall (Photo courtesy of the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department)

Anthony Hoover (Photo courtesy of the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department)

NET43 remains dedicated to the citizens of Kosciusko County providing integral investigations and enforcement of Indiana’s drug laws. The investigators of NET43 would like to remind the citizens of Kosciusko County and surrounding areas they can provide drug tip information by emailing NET43@kcgov.com or calling the NET43 tip line at 574-372-2494.