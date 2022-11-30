FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man is facing multiple felony charges for reportedly dealing and possessing drugs after his arrest following a drug raid in Fort Wayne Tuesday.

According to court documents, authorities executed a search warrant at a house located in the 1000 block of Degroff Street.

After removing all occupants from the house, police learned about one room belonging to 38-year-old Benjamin Espich, according to court documents.

Court documents say police found several digital scales and multiple torn plastic baggies after searching Espich’s room.

Police also found approximately 11.4 grams of an off-white substance and 1.3 grams of an off-white powdery substance, which each field-tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl respectively, according to court documents.

Other things found in the room included a fake Mountain Dew can and a black box with magnets “to conceal during transport,” court documents say.

Police also discovered invoices containing Espich’s name and the house’s address in the bathroom.

Espich has been charged with Dealing Cocaine or a Narcotic Drug, a Level 3 felony; Possession of Cocaine or a Narcotic Drug, a Level 6 felony; and Maintaining a Common Nuisance, which is also a Level 6 felony.

The house Espich and others occupied is now condemned.