LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A K-9 officer in LaGrange County helped arrest a man over the weekend who was charged with dealing meth and marijuana, along with possession of other drugs.

Around 5:45 p.m. Saturday, officers with the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office and Wolcottville Police served a search warrant at a camper near the corner of 7000 S and 1100 E in LaGrange County after receiving a tip about a wanted felon there, according to a release from the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said 43-year-old Scotty Miller refused to leave the camper at first, but was later taken into custody with the help of the LaGrange County Sheriff’s K-9, Ryker.

Miller was arrested on numerous charges including dealing and possession of methamphetamine, dealing and possession of marijuana, possession of a syringe, along with possession of fentanyl, oxycodone, psilocybin, and cocaine.